ENID, Okla. — One of the most famous quotes attributed to Albert Einstein goes something like this: Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited and imagination will take you everywhere.
This concept, in a world of imagination, would be tattooed on Ben Ezzell’s brain if not his heart. He thinks art, he loves art, and this is the soul of the new company he is building in the center of Enid.
The lawyer Ben Ezzell got the LLC for his business — Itinerant Immersive — in May 2022. The engineer and the artist Ezzell is building an immersive art company he plans to take to cities across Oklahoma, and perhaps different places across the country.
“Immersive art is taking all kinds of creative mediums and telling a story that gives the perception of being surrounded in a different reality,” Ezzell said.
The theme of his first Itinerant Immersive project is an abandoned spaceship he is building out of a 16x70 mobile home he bought and moved to a warehouse at 339 E Maple.
He wants his business to make enough money to pay artists and to make the project successful, so he can continue to take art to a broader audience.
He reached out to artists for the project and had 40 apply, some from Los Angeles and New York City. He has hired 27 artists and has two full-time and one part-time artist on site.
“I had lots of interest from Oklahoma artists, which was nice to see,” Ezzell said.
Ezzell was inspired by his last project, “Sugar High” in the spring of 2022, working with Romy Owens. The “Sugar High” project was a temporary immersive installation in downtown Enid that drew more than 6,000 visitors during its six-week run.
The immersive, interactive project featured many different kinds of art. Artist Tox Murillo painted parts of the project and Riley Jantzen took care of music.
“This was a real art experience a person could enjoy without it being on video or their phone,” Ezzell said.
He constructed a smaller “Sugar High” trailer called the “Sugar Cube,” in which he was able to take to schools in the area. He exposed another 3,500 kids to the art project.
“It was really a great project,” Ezzell said. “There was some resistance at first, but the enthusiasm won people over to the project.
He said it is hard for some to see the value art gives to the quality of life and how it adds to a community.
This created the idea for an immersive art project that was itinerant, that could be moved from place to place. It would help him achieve his goal to expose more people to art.
The only way to make an immersive artist project like “Sugar High” more viable was to move it from town to town so it becomes a traveling show, a special limited event people will want to experience. He said he can charge a nominal fee and sell souvenirs.
The trailer has been completely gutted and painted on the outside and now is being rebuilt on the inside. The story the art will tell in the rooms of the spaceship is of a crew disappearing some time in the future from an alien danger.
The spaceship will have its own original music, and progress of the project can be watched week to week on Itinerant Immersive. A new YouTube Channel video is dropped every Tuesday at noon. Ezzell hopes the project will be done in October 2023.
He continues to practice law part time in an office at the warehouse. He left the Enid area after graduating from the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics and went to Willamette University in Salem, Ore., where he received a liberal arts degree. He married his wife, Stephanie, also from Enid, when they were in Oregon.
Ezzell returned home and went to The University of Oklahoma School of Law after his dad, David, found a house around the corner from his mom, Cheri, that they could remodel.
“I never took any construction classes or training and learned what I knew from my dad,” Ezzell said.
He lost his dad several years ago. Now he Googles, does research and asks lots of questions.
Art is very much a family affair for Ezzell. His daughters Nora and Emeline are at the shop on Saturday mornings playing and working on their own projects while having fun with their grandmother, Cheri.
She owns Atelier and lives on the property. She has an apartment for visiting artists and rents spaces for local artists to work. She currently has two vacancies.
“Art is a way to express yourself, and there are many different ways,” said 12-year-old Nora Ezzell. “I love art.” It appears to be a family trait.”
For more information, go to www.itinerantimmersive.com, and you can follow project updates on Facebook or YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.