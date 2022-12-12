A three-member committee selected from the Enid Board of Education will interview applicants on Jan. 9-10 to fill the vacant seat on the board.
If the committee comes to a consensus on an applicant, there will be a special school board meeting at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 11, for discussion and a vote. If there is no consensus, there will be a special election in April to fill the seat.
A lengthy presentation was made by Enid High School Principal Craig Liddell on the new Advance Soccer Complex. The complex will be the home of the Enid Pacers and Plainsmen soccer programs.
“We now realize the dream of a soccer specific field and stadium that will be the host site of all things Enid soccer and very much a true home base for our Pacer and Plainsmen soccer programs,” Liddell said.
He says The Advance Soccer Complex will be the premier soccer complex in the Enid area. The locker rooms and restrooms are scheduled to be completed by Jan. 3. Work on the 1,800 seat bleachers will continue and should be completed by the end of January. The soccer teams will begin using the complex after the holiday break.
The employee daycare center at Garfield received a five-star designation from the Oklahoma Department of Health Services.
Courtney Reuss, director of the program, said there are 78 children enrolled. This is the fourth year for the program and there are plans to expand the program to Prairie View Elementary.
