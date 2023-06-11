ENID, Okla. — Leading up to Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26, 2023, the Enid News & Eagle is sponsoring “Inspiring Women of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma” and asking local and area residents to join the celebration.
Online nominations are open today to recognize the achievements and also send a message that the contributions of women in the Enid community are valued and appreciated, said Enid News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen.
“Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are home to many talented and accomplished women who are making significant contributions to our community and beyond,” Allen said. “Nominating ‘Inspiring Women’ for recognition in this area is an excellent way to celebrate and honor their hard work, dedication and accomplishments.”
The deadline for nominations is June 24, 2023, and they can be made online at https://www.enidnews.com/promotions.
On Aug. 6, the Enid News & Eagle will debut the top nominees in a commemorative, glossy magazine for subscribers and throughout various market locations in Enid. The magazine will highlight the top accomplishments of the top nominees and celebrate them for their successes and as inspirations to other women who will follow in their footsteps.
“Let’s celebrate women who have made significant contributions as role models in our community,” Allen said.
Those wishing more information or to participate in the project can call the newspaper at (580) 233-6600.
