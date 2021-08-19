ENID, Okla. — Enid High School Pacers softball players and family members spent a recent Saturday morning helping a local family that holds a special place for the team.
Shella Wanzer, wife of the late Dennis Wanzer, shared with the News & Eagle the relief and joy the Pacers team brought to her and son, Kyle, when they showed up to clear her property. Dennis was a softball umpire for more than 30 years and was well known in the softball community. Since his passing in March, the softball team and many other local people have showed their love to the Wanzers through service.
“Our girls didn’t bat an eye when we asked them to help. It was really good character building for them, too. We are always willing to help out in the community,” said softball coach Chris Jensen.
The Pacers team and other volunteers managed to cut down and haul off hundreds of tree branches in a matter of hours, a feat that would have taken Shella and Kyle weeks.
Members of the community have stepped up when the Wanzers needed it most these past few months. John Larson, a fellow umpire, has mowed the Wanzers’ property for free. Even Shella’s co-workers supported her and felt like family, she said.
“Dennis always helped us at the softball field ready to ump every game as far back as I can remember. So, being able to help his wife was just a really good feeling to know that we could be there when she couldn’t do it all,” said Enid senior Kimbree Layton.
Shella said it was clear Dennis left an impact on the softball girls. When he died in March, several players attended his funeral and spoke about his impact on them.
“It was so touching they had that kind of relationship, that Dennis influenced their lives in that way,” she said.
Kylee Stanley, Enid senior, said the team needed to show they cared.
“We all went to the funeral to show that we were there for Dennis, for his family,” she said. “Most of us had known him for half of our lives, but we wanted the family to know that Enid softball was thinking about them. That’s one of the main things that they weren’t alone and that lots of people cared for Dennis.”
Softball has been a big part of the Wanzers’ marriage and life. Shella played softball, Kyle played baseball and Dennis and Kyle umpired. Dennis umped his last game the day before his heart attack.
“The day we heard about his death, we were so shocked,” said Enid senior Tiara Henry. “The next game we dedicated to Dennis. Our team and our opponents all wore red ribbons for Dennis and heart health awareness.”
“We can’t thank these people enough for all their help and continue to believe that the Oklahoma Standard is alive and well in Enid,” Shella said.
