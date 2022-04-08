ENID, Okla. — Easter egg hunts and other activities have been set by the city of Enid and local churches for Saturday, April 16.
Easter egg hunt, food, fellowship
Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway, will hold an Easter egg hunt and other activities beginning at 10 a.m.
The event is open to members of the community, who are encouraged to bring blanks and lawn chairs.
There will be hunts for three age groups: Ages 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10. There will be games for older children in addition to a Bunny Hop, bicycle-decorating contest and cake walk.
There also will be a sack hot dog lunch provided.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood, will host its Easter Eggstravaganza outdoor community event from 1-3 p.m., with egg hunts for children up to 4 years at 1:45 p.m., kindergarten through second grade at 2 p.m. and grades 3-5 at 2:15 p.m., according to its Facebook Event page.
Other activities will include a hayride through the Easter resurrection story as portrayed by actors, bouncy houses and a petting zoo.
Egg-A-Palooza
The city of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host Egg-A-Palooza at Crosslin Park from 1-4 p.m.
In addition to egg hunts, there will be various free games — including nerf-a-duck, pick-a-duck, balloon pop, punch cup, ring toss, sack races, and bean bag toss. Game winners will be awarded prizes.
There also will be a vendor providing rides at a cost, and hotdogs will be for sale by the parks department.
Egg hunts begin at 1:30 p.m. for four age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. Each age group will start 15 minutes after the previous ends. All eggs include a prize, but each age group will have two golden tickets to win a big prize.
There will be several giveaways — including Easter baskets and art sets. Attendees also will have a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.