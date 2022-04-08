Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Clear. Windy this evening. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.