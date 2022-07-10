Donaldson-75th
The 75th annual Donaldson family reunion was held on Memorial Day, hosted by pastor Tom Donaldson at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Sixty-six descendants attended and shared remembrances of ancestors Aaron and Amy Donaldson, who raised a family of eight southeast of Enid.
The children of Aaron and Amy were Jim, Ruth Boepple, Louise Franke, Earline Foster, Jake, Tom, Donny, and Betty Dillingham. Betty Dillingham is the sole survivor of the eight siblings. Many of the family descendants reside in the Enid area yet today.
Pictured are Betty (Donaldson) Dillingham of Waukomis (seated, front middle); and (clockwise) Bonita (Foster) Jacque, of Michigan; Laquita (Boepple) Roberts, of Enid; and Carla (Dillingham) Garrett, of Pawnee. Carla is the daughter of Betty Dillingham.
