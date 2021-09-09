We have drive-thru food, drive-in theaters and now, drive-by art.
People can visit neighborhood art exhibits across Oklahoma on Oct. 16 in the second annual OK Art Crawl.
The event is put on by Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (OVAC). Artists from across the state will display their art in their home’s windows, lawns, driveways and porches. The drive-by art crawl was started last year due to COVID concerns, and continues into 2021 as artists continue to feel the impact of COVID.
Artists of all skill levels are invited to participate and register through OVAC’s website by Sept. 30. Participating organizations and artists will be listed on the website and on an illustrated Google map for viewers to download and follow.
OVAC has joined with several organizations in the state to celebrate the arts and help people discover artists in their own neighborhoods. Area artists participated last year and will be joining in again this year.
Last year’s art crawl featured 242 artists from 33 communities. Artists sold more than $25,000 worth of local and handmade art, according a press release from OVAC.
“Artists are still feeling the impact of the pandemic, so we are excited to bring the crawl back again this year,” said Krystl Kaye, executive director of OVAC. “It’s a wonderful way to support our neighbors and discover the art being made across our state.”
Enid’s Sugar High is a partner organization with OVAC in the OK Art Crawl. Last year several Enid area artists participated in art crawl, including Romy Owens, Sharon Sudduth, Kelly and Ty Tompkins of Hive Appeal, Dawn Muncy and Ben Ezzell.
Enid’s stop of the art crawl didn’t have very many attendees as it was the first year and hot that day. However, participating artists are hopeful this year as the event has gained more traction in its second year.
According to Sharon Sudduth, Enid artist, art crawl participants who stopped were supportive of the arts and almost everyone made a purchase.
“I am glad that OVAC created this event last year in an effort to give artists and avenue to connect with the public during a time when many events were cancelled,” Sudduth said. “It will be fun to see this event grow as more people learn about it and as local artists connect and find creative ways to to bring art to Oklahoma communities.”
Art crawl stops include locations in OKC, Bethany, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, Norman, Piedmont, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Yukon, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Hominy, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Tulsa, Crescent, Enid, Guthrie, Stillwater, Woodward, McAlister, Ada, Ardmore, Pauls Valley, Sulphur, Wynnewood, Chickasha, Fredrick and Lawton.
As the event gets closer, a more accurate map of artists participating will continue to grow. In Enid, attendees can stop by Sugar High at Atelier, 339 E. Maple, from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Local artists are invited to display their art at the Sugar High location, and attendees are encouraged to come by, view or buy art and even take part in some art making. There will be crafting activities for people of all ages to create art for themselves and to contribute pieces to Sugar High.
