ENID, Okla. — The Dillingham family was honored Thursday, April 20, 2023, for their support of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and the community.
The presentation was made during United Way’s annual meeting and report luncheon at Stride Bank Center.
The 2022 campaign chairs were Jed, Peter and Chad Dillingham. Their goal was $850,000, and they became the United Way trio of heroes by smashing their goal and collecting $957,477.
As a result, they received the annual Dick Lambertz Memorial Award, presented by Carol Lambertz, John Bowers and Mike Ruby.
“The Dillingham family believe in the power of family, faith and community,” Bowers said. “They exemplify what the Lambertz Memorial means in this community.”
The Dillinghams visited 79 workplaces and added 1,100 new donors to United Way.
“The trio did an exceptional job,” said Roxanne Pollard, United Way past president.
“Because of you, our communities will continue to receive groundbreaking and life-changing services in health, education and economic stability,” United Way CEO Dan Schiedel said.
Jessica Caruthers was sworn in Thursday as board president, taking the gavel from Pollard.
After a welcome by Pollard, United Way members heard Schiedel give the program report recognizing their success for the 2022 campaign.
Caruthers said she is looking forward to leading the United Way in the coming year.
“I like to serve the community,” she said. “We look forward to see what the United Way can do in a community that so generously supports the organization.”
