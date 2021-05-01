ENID, Okla. — Jack Morgan was kind of hoping late Saturday morning that his “Radiant City” would get a little help from the radiance above as he and his team worked on a crosswalk mural at the intersection of Broadway and Grand.
The partly cloudy skies that had been in the forecast turned out to be mostly cloudy, which Morgan said could delay drying times for the crosswalk design, the second of four planned for the downtown area.
The first in the crosswalk series, “Propellor Flowers,” was completed in October at the intersection of Grand and Cherokee and was designed to feature a row of propellers resembling flowers, according to Natalie Beurlot, Main Street Enid executive director.
Saturday’s project was dubbed “Radiant City” by Morgan.
“It’s kind of this interpretation of driving through wheat fields, and there’s this glowing city rising out of the wheat fields,” he said, as his team worked on painting the greens and yellows of the mural’s background while gray-blue clouds rolled thickly overhead and a gusty wind blew from the south.
But as the sun rose behind those clouds, peeking out occasionally, and the noon-hour approached, the project designer didn’t seem too worried.
“We started at 6:30 this morning with the layout,” Morgan said. “And if everything goes to plan we should get done by 6:30.”
Turns out, the crew actually were putting the finishing touches on the project just after 3 p.m. and expected to be packed up and ready to go by 4. Even if the sun didn’t turn out, his team of volunteers grew during the afternoon hours with some help from Main Street Enid volunteers and some more friends.
Weather and a busy schedule were not the best allies for the downtown Enid crosswalk project, coordinated through Main Street Enid and funded by a $19,000 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of only 184 given throughout all 50 states, Washington, D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, announced in August.
“The winter was crazy,” Morgan said, and while the abundant rain the Enid area has received is great for the real stands of wheat depicted in Morgan’s mural, it’s hard on an artist’s vision.
Beurlot added Saturday afternoon that with the focus on the ice rink and other Main Street projects over the winter, as well, it was a busy last six months. But with the cool breeze on Saturday and the positivity of the paint crew as they wrapped up, the timing for the crosswalks during the spring season and coming into summer seems perfect.
Morgan said if all goes well in the next few months, both the third and fourth in the series will be completed by June, one at the intersection of Maple and Independence, near Gaslight, and another further south on Independence that will span the roadway from the Stride Bank Center to the parking lot to the west.
“We can only work on Saturdays,” Morgan said of his team, comprised mainly of civil engineers from Vance Air Force Base.
“The others are friends and family we coerced into helping,” he added, smiling and joking with his helpers.
“So if the weather doesn’t cooperate, we lose a week and wait till the next.”
Morgan wants to finish before July ushers in the searing temperatures for which Northwest Oklahoma also is famous.
Main Street Enid and the city have been great to work with, he said. City workers set up cones and barricades starting on Friday afternoon in preparation for the work, and only one vehicle tried to pass through early this morning, Morgan said. The driver relented after a few glares from the crew, he said, laughing.
Other drivers have slowed down to see what is going on, he said.
“A few stop and ask and say whatever they want to say,” he added. “The public seemed to respond well to the first one and are responding well to this one as well.”
The barricades blocking the northern intersection of Grand and Broadway will remain intact through Tuesday, Beurlot said, to ensure the paint in the crosswalk completely dries.
Morgan, who is an architect by trade and has been the base architect at Vance for the past year, still comes downtown to see the first crosswalk he and his team painted in October.
He’s not sure how long the designs will last, but he said he is pleased “Propellor Flowers” still stands up well to the Oklahoma weather and Enid traffic.
He and Beurlot talked about things they would change about the project while admiring the second finished crosswalk piece Saturday afternoon. For the Main Street Enid director, she wished the paint was more permanent, but that would have meant more expense and a professional crew.
Once Main Street learned of the grant in August, they reached out to artists to submit plans for the four designs.
“We came up with this pop-up work with the type of paint used so the community could be involved,” she said.
She expects the murals to last a year and then the Main Street Enid board can talk to the city about future plans for roadwork and if they want to touch-up the works.
“With Jack’s permission, of course,” she said.
“You got it,” he said, smiling.
For Morgan, he says looking back maybe some sidewalk art could be utilized for any future “pop-up” projects so that the wear and tear by foot traffic would be less.
Chosen as the designer of the grant-funded project, Morgan said he likes to come into downtown and see that the work he and his team accomplished on Saturdays still is there.
He said he knows it won’t last forever, and that’s OK.
The art is designed to be “traffic calming,” he said, to help slow and stop cars so pedestrians can cross safely.
When he originally applied — through the urging of friend Chris Taylor, who was working on the project all day Saturday and whose family joined the crew later in the day to help — he liked the idea. He submitted four pieces, thinking one would go along with the other themes chosen, and was surprised when he was selected to do all four of the crosswalk murals.
He said he's honored and it has felt good to lead this effort with his helpers. He added, with a twinkle in his eye, that even if they only thought they'd be doing one crosswalk.
“It’s great to give back to the community and create something you can talk about and share …,” he said. “It’s very rewarding. Everybody should get involved in something for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.