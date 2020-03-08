Meetings
MONDAY
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, 11:30 a.m., Golden Corral. Call 237-3642.
Enid Senior Pitch,noon, Enid Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut.
Enid Rotary Club, noon, Continental North Tower ballroom. Call 234-3131.
Sooner Bridge, 12:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1626 E. Broadway, Room 104.
Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., Santa Fe Depot, 202 W. Walnut.
TUESDAY
Garfield County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut. Social hour with snacks at 6:30, followed by meeting at 7. Call (580) 548-4840 or (580) 278-6068.
Delta Theta Chi – Oklahoma Delta Chapter, 7 p.m., hosted by Sharon West, 4310 Oakcrest.
WEDNESDAY
Enid A.M. Too AMBUCS, 6:45 a.m., TPI staffing, 320 W. Maple. Call 237-7171.
Enid Men's Garden Club, 9 a.m., Chick-fil-A, 4329 W. Garriott.
Enid Kiwanis Club, noon, Convention Hall.
Desk & Derrick Club of Enid, 6 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Call Tammy Watkins at (580) 554-2267.
Wednesday night dance, 7-10 p.m., Youth Activity Building at Garfield County Fairgrounds. Live outlaw country music. No alcohol or smoking. All ages welcome. $10 per person.
Country and swing dance,8-10 p.m., Elks Lodge, 700 W. Oxford. $5. No alcohol or smoking. Free snacks will be provided at break time.
THURSDAY
Sooner Bridge, 12:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1626 E. Broadway, Room 104.
DAVA, 3 p.m., Santa Fe Depot, 202 W. Walnut.
Enid Speakers of the Plains Toastmasters, 7 p.m., Sonrise Fellowship Church, 3302 N. Washington. Call Christy Arnold at (580) 484-5010.
FRIDAY
Lahoma Senior Citizens Group, 6:30 p.m., community building, 201 Old Stabe Road. Potluck dinner and games. All seniors welcome.
Support Groups
Adults with Cancer Support Group, noon, first and third Wednesdays, Classroom C of the basement at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. Light lunch served. Casual format. Call (580) 249-5504 for more info.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 8 p.m. daily, 416 S. Tyler, (580) 484-5393.
Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon and 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Non-smoking. Call (580) 235-9456.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Women Only, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 416 S. Tyler.
Alternative Bible Study, call Bill, (580) 231-1428 for date, time and place. For believers, non-believers and those who have doubts.
The Serenity House, noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 930 N. Madison. Call (580) 242-9000.
Simply AA, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, Family of Faith Church, 1302 W. Broadway. Non-smoking. Open.
Waukomis AA, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waukomis Methodist Church, 221 N. Main. Call (580) 231-0878 for more information.
New Hope Al-Anon Family Group, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Baptist Church’s Grace Place behind Hobby Lobby. Non-smoking.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, noon Saturday, 701 W. Maine.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Consultations, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment, second Thursday, NWOSU Room 31, 2929 E. Randolph. For caregivers of those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. For appointments, call (800) 272-3900.
Anger Management, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Growing Hope Network, 1710 W. Willow, Suite 21.
Ankylosing Spondylitis Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., third Thursday, Enid public library. Call 233-2482.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesday, Rehabilitation Institute Conference Room, 5th floor at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. Call Jeff Chace for more information at (580) 249-5533.
Breast Cancer Support Group (Part of Project 31), 6:30-8 p.m. third Monday, St. Mary's Imaging, 316 W. Garriott.
Caregiver Support Group, 2-3 p.m., third Tuesday, Integris Bass Pavilion Cafeteria. For more information, call Kathy Miller at (580) 234-7475.
Celebrate Recovery, Thursday, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2505 W. Garriott. Meal at 5:15 p.m., large group worship at 6 and small group time at 7. For hurts, habits and hang-ups. Call 541-4007.
Chronic Kidney Disease Support Group, 4 p.m. third Wednesday, basement of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (580) 242-1153.
Child Loss Support Group, fourth Wednesday, Godfather's Pizza, 2101 W. Garriott. For bereaved parents, grandparents or siblings. Call Cindy at (580) 402-2637 or Mike at (580) 402-2611.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy. For more information, call (580) 234-7581.
Type 2 Diabetes Support Group, 1-2 p.m., fourth Friday except November or December, Integris Bass Pavilion, 401 S. 3rd, first floor conference room. Support and empowerment for living healthy with diabetes. Call 249-4104.
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 416 S. Tyler. For questions, call Debbie at (405) 650-3797.
Grief Group, 3 p.m., third Saturday. RSVP to Jennifer Griffith at (580) 213-3333 for location.
Griefshare Class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, conference room at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2505 W. Garriott. A group to help others walk through life's difficult experiences. Call (580) 237-0602.
Lifelong Learning, classes 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday Feb. 11 through April 2, Central Christian Church Room 205. For information, call Mary McDonald at (580) 747-9207.
Maine Street AA,701 W. Maine. 233-6070. Noon meetings Monday through Friday; 7 p.m. meetings daily; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. Saturday, men’s meeting; noon Saturday, women’s meeting; 7 p.m. Thursday, women’s meeting.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group of Enid, 6:30 p.m., second Mondays, Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland. For more information, contact Elda Jones at (580) 919-9031 or Lynn Brickman at (580) 822-5432.
Overeaters Anonymous, step study, 6-7 p.m. Mondays, 401 S. 3rd, Bass Pavilion Conference Room. Call (580) 242-2249.
Parents Raising Kids with Clefts, 7 p.m., fourth Monday, Enid public library. Cleft lip and palate support group. Call 744-0096.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 2 p.m., first Friday, Enid Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut. Call Julie Torson at 237-2236.
Project 31, 6:30-8 p.m., third Monday, St. Mary's Women's Imaging Center, 316 W. Garriott. A group to help embrace the emotional pain that comes with cancer diagnosis, equip survivors and their families with tools to cope with the pain and to empower survivors to fully restored lives. For more information, go to project31.com.
REACH (Resources for Enhancing Alzheimer's Caregiver Health), conducted by certified community interventionists over the phone. Call (580) 231-5322.
Right Step Group NA, 1001 N. Independence, 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday. Call (800) 982-0242.
Stroke Support Group, 2-3 p.m., second Tuesday, Rehabilitation Institute Conference Room, 5th floor at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. Call (580) 249-5533 for more information.
Enid Survivors of Suicide Loss Group, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday, The Commons, 3706 King. For people affected by suicide. For questions, email kwebster5413@gmail.com.
Girl’s Power Hour, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Associated Therapeutic Services, 1625 W. Garriott. A support group for middle or high school girls. To enroll, call 242-4673 (242-HOPE).
T.L.C.’s Ala-Teen Support Group, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Otwa’s Place Community Outreach, 501 W. Broadway. For ages 13-17.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), OK 47, 6-6:30 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30-7:30 p.m. meeting Monday, Your Family Church, 1301 N. Independence. Come join us. Fun, informative support. Call Joy Pritchett at (580) 478-5419.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), OK84, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 215 S. Cherokee, Hennessey. Call (405) 517-0223 or go to tops.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), OK 207, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Wednesday, Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway. Call 796-2265.
WW, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy. Weigh-in is 30 minutes before the meeting. (800) 651-6000.
Health Department
Monday — 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., general clinic; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., WIC.
Tuesday — 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., general clinic; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., WIC; 1-4 p.m., TB clinic.
Wednesday — 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., general clinic; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., WIC.
Thursday — 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., general clinic; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., WIC.
Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., WIC; walk-in clinic 8-11 a.m.
Walk-in clinic is 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8-11 a.m. Friday.
WIC is by appointment, but walk-ins may be accepted depending on staff availability 8-11 a.m. Monday-Friday.
Spanish and Marshallese interpreters available.
The Health Department offers immunizations, family planning, WIC, SoonerStart, Children First, Guidance, communicable disease, health education, limited dental and environmental services. No one is refused service because of inability to pay. Call 233-0650 or go to garfield.health.ok.gov.
