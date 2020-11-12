ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is inviting the community to participate in its annual World Kindness Day on Friday.
“A variety of activities are scheduled throughout the community on that day," said Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of NW Oklahoma, "such as delivering planned and random acts of kindness to area schools, downtown and neighborhood beautification projects, replenishing supplies for Loaves & Fishes, Salvation Army, CDSA, RSVP and many others as well as other acts of kindness throughout the day.”
The United Way is inviting individuals, families, and employee groups to volunteer for a task or show random acts of kindness throughout the day.
The Salvation Army of Enid will be serving a free lunch from their cantina near the courthouse on the square from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They invite area business owners and their employees to enjoy a hot lunch and a drink at no charge.
For those looking for a way to have an impact, Schiedel said "Enid Santa for Seniors, through RSVP, and the Diaper Bank, through CDSA, are both excellent ideas for families and employees to gather supplies to help make a difference in the lives of others."
"If you don’t have time to do the shopping, you can make a donation and United Way will be happy to make the act of kindness happen on your behalf,” said Schiedel.
Participating in Kindness Day doesn't have to include a lot of planning. Schiedel said small, random acts of kindness can make a big difference in the community.
“A random act of kindness can be as simple as paying for someone’s coffee, or a meal, or offering assistance with groceries," Schiedel said. "Kindness doesn’t need to cost anything. Opening a door for someone, speaking a kind word, or greeting another person with a smile can make all the difference in someone’s day.”
If you or your employee group is planning something special for the Day of Kindness, please contact the United Way office as soon as possible. United Way would like to coordinate the timing of as many activities as possible in order to capture them on film or video.
"The purpose isn’t to give credit to any one individual; it is to encourage others to be moved to good deeds and to begin thinking more of others," Schiedel said.
United Way Kindness Day sponsors and volunteer groups include: Next Energy Resources, Jiffy Trip, Allen Family Foundation, Pope Distributing, Autry Technology Center, Rotary Club of Enid, Pioneer Cellular, Salvation Army, Oxbow Calcining, Rob and Mary Stallings, BancCentral, Central Christian Church, Foster Feet, Mid-Continent Packaging, Community Development Support Association, Northern Oklahoma College, Security National Bank, 4RKids, Carver & Fowler Kids, Stuart Nissan, Mark and Kaye Dick, Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, City of Enid, Visit Enid, Mid-America Food Distributor, Girl Scouts of Northwest Oklahoma Service Unit 603, Chisholm High School National Honors Society, Enid News and Eagle, Great Plains Bank, Enid Street Outreach Services, Valir Hospice, Stride Bank, Culligan of Enid and Mid-America.
For more information on Enid’s Kindness Day, contact Dan Schiedel at 580-237-0821 or dan@unitedwayenid.org.
