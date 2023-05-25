ENID, Okla. — Outgoing Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd was honored Thursday afternoon, May 25, 2023, at a reception marking his retirement in the Enid High School gym.
Members of the community were invited to celebrate Floyd’s 37 years in education, including the last nine years as EPS superintendent.
Floyd thanked the crowd for coming and also thanked the people who worked with him and all those he met in the community.
“I had tremendous support, and I will always be so proud of all we accomplished in the nine years I was here,” Floyd said. “This was a great environment to work in and I’m thrilled Dr. Dudley Darrow will be here to build on our success.”
Darrow, currently Chisholm Public Schools superintendent, recently was named as new EPS school chief, to take over when Floyd officially retires at the end of June.
During his time as EPS superintendent, Floyd has earned many honors, including being named the OASA District 3 Superintendent of the Year twice.
He led the district through a successful bond program in 2016, putting $92.8 million into EPS schools, providing more classrooms, safer entrances, improved technology and facilities, and a competitive gymnasium and fine arts center at EHS.
Floyd was a member of Leadership Greater Enid, board member of Greater Enid chamber of Commerce, board member and campaign chairman of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, Denny Price Family YMCA board member, board member of Garfield County Health Department, and a 2016-17 class member of Leadership Oklahoma.
Floyd began his education career as a physical education and history teacher/coach in Odessa, Texas. He then served in several campus-level administrative positions before working his way up to being superintendent in Stephenville, Texas, for 14 years.
He came to Enid in 2014.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, his master’s from the University of Texas-Permian Basin and his doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
As part of the reception, Floyd was presented an EHS letter jacket with 14 on one arm and 23 on the other arm to designate the year he came to Enid and the year he is leaving.
He also was given a plaque from Enid Education Association for his years of service to education.
After June 30, he plans to move to the Plano, Texas, area to be closer to his new grandson.
During the reception, he announced to the children present that they could have a second piece of cake because he was now in the grandpa business, and he looked forward to his grandpa work.
