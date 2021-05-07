Champlin Park

Champlin Park

 Enid News and Eagle file photo

ENID, Okla. — City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host Movie in the Park 7-9 p.m. May 15 at Champlin Park, 1198 Sequoyah Drive.

“The community is invited to come and enjoy a fun summer night out with the family at Champlin Park," Kasey Lowrie, event coordinator, said. "If you haven’t seen "The Secret Life of Pets 2," now is the time!”

Free popcorn and water will be provided, according to Cory Buller, parks and recreation supervisor, and those attending can bring chairs and blankets.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you