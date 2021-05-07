ENID, Okla. — City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host Movie in the Park 7-9 p.m. May 15 at Champlin Park, 1198 Sequoyah Drive.
“The community is invited to come and enjoy a fun summer night out with the family at Champlin Park," Kasey Lowrie, event coordinator, said. "If you haven’t seen "The Secret Life of Pets 2," now is the time!”
Free popcorn and water will be provided, according to Cory Buller, parks and recreation supervisor, and those attending can bring chairs and blankets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.