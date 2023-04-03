ENID, Okla. — Enid and area residents can enjoy Easter activities at Crosslin Park with the city of Enid's Parks and Recreation department's Egg-A-Palooza 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023.
The event will features free games, including plinko, claw machines, lawn darts, fishing, ring toss, sack races, egg race and bean-bag toss. Game winners will be awarded prize-filled eggs. Some eggs have tickets that can be entered for a drawing at 3:30 p.m. Age groups for the drawings are 0-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. The 0-2 age group will have a mini egg hunt at 2:30 p.m. for a chance to win prize eggs in place of games.
Other free activities include face painting, egg coloring, flower-planting and scratch-off tickets.
Kelley’s Cowboy Booth will offer rides for $10 and less, and the Raiders baseball team will be selling hotdogs, chips and drinks. A few other vendors booths will be selling items as well, according to a city of Enid press release.
