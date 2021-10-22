ENID, Okla. — The Haunted Gym at Champion Park will feature "two outside attractions and 11 eerily themed rooms with lots of spooky creatures around every corner," according to the city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department.
The spooky rooms will feature skeletons, the possessed, a junk yard, dinnertime, witches' cauldron, Alcatraz, voodoo, a chainsaw, The Asylum, "Enid of the Road" and a mystery room, the contents of which will be revealed the night of the event.
Outside attractions will include a pumpkin patch and the graveyard.
The Haunted Gym will be open 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Champion Park, 700 N. 10th. Admission is free.
For information, contact the city's special events coordinator at (580) 616-7210 or specialevent@enid.org.
More upcoming events can be found at Enid.org/ParkEvents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.