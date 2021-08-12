The annual commemoration of Enid’s heritage is coming up next month.
The Cherokee Strip Celebration, sponsored by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, will be Sept. 17-18, on the downtown Square in Enid.
The schedule includes the Cherokee Strip Lunch Rush 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the schedule is Enid Walk of Fame awards ceremony, 9 a.m; Cherokee Strip Celebration, 9:30 a.m.; Cherokee Strip parade at 10:30 a.m.; and Old West gunfight at 12:30 p.m.
Vendors, entertainers, sponsors and parade participants should visit enidchamber.com to find the necessary application forms and return them to the chamber. The event also will include food trucks, vendors, live music and trick roping.
Applications and payments can be made by to Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce. Vendors, food, entertainment providers and parade participants must register their booths and/or literature by Aug. 31. Sponsors must complete their sponsorship forms by Aug. 23.
