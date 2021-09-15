The Cherokee Strip Celebration returns this weekend after being canceled last year.
The event, sponsored by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, will be Friday and Saturday.
“We are so excited to bring the Cherokee Strip Celebration back this year,” said Lori Coonrod, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce membership and special events director. “Thankfully, it is an outdoor event, which makes it easier for people to be conscious of social distancing. There will be plenty of room to spread out along the parade route as well as on the courthouse lawn.
“If people wish to wear masks, they are welcome to wear masks. It’s really all about personal comfort level. We are thankful for the response and support we have had from the community and are really looking forward to a great event.”
On Friday, Sept. 17, the Cherokee Strip Lunch Rush will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enid Intertribal will be set up on the courthouse lawn selling Indian tacos.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the schedule is: Enid Walk of Fame awards ceremony, 9 a.m; Cherokee Strip Celebration, 9:30 a.m.; Cherokee Strip parade at 10:30 a.m.; and Enid Majors Recognition at David Allen Memorial Ballpark at 12:30 p.m.
People attending the parade are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch fire trucks, floats, cars, marching bands and the traditional longhorn steers. The parade will begin at the corner of Maine and Grand, travel north to Randolph, west to Independence and then back south to Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.