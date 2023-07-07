The clouds parted long enough on First Friday downtown for the Bacon Bash cook-off competition.
The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma partnered with the Hanor family companies, Main Street of Enid, Yellow House Machinery, P&K Equipment and Enid Brewing Company to host the event.
“We are excited to see so many of our volunteers, chefs, friends and supporters at Bacon Bash,” said committee chair Tiffany Dent.
Bacon chefs received 25 pounds of Hanor Farms Daily’s bacon the week of the competition to prepare for the judges and anyone wanting to sample the bacon recipes for a small ticket amount.
The judges and the ticket holders voted on the best bacon recipe. The event started at 5 p.m. and the voting ended at 9 p.m. Micro brews were available for tasting and Dually Noted performed. There were lots of family fun events and refreshments for both young and old alike.
“We are excited to hold this bash outside in the open air,” said United Way Board President Jessica Caruthers. The event was held on the north lawn of the courthouse and on Independence and Randolph streets.
Cash prizes were awarded to the top five contestants in the bacon competition at the Enid Brewing Co.
First place prize of $400 went to Matthew Johnson with his shotgun shell recipe. He cooked hamburger and sausage and put it in a manicotti shell with cheese and wrapped in smoked bacon. “This was a great event and I look forward to next year,” Johnson said.
Second place and $250 went to the city of Enid. The cooks were Pedro Perez and Mike Williams. Their winning recipe was bacon wrapped pineapple with jalapeno and sriracha sauce. “We call it a flavor explosion,” Williams said. He also said they had great fun visiting with everyone who came and tried their bacon recipe.
Third place was 4RKids, fourth place went to Youth and Family Service and fifth place went to KOFM.
Proceeds benefited United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and its 14 partner agencies: Sponsors include the Hanor family companies, Outhier & Caruthers PLLC, Oxbow Calcining, P&K Equipment, Enid Brewing Company, NextEra Energy Resources, Yellowhouse Machinery, KNID FM and Pope Distributing.
