Fifteen thousand dollars in prizes will be awarded tonight during the 18th annual Candy Cane Cash drawing.
The event will be 5-8 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. The drawings will start at 7 p.m.
“For the last six weeks, more than 40 merchants have been handing out Candy Cane Cash tickets for every $10 in purchases made at their businesses,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. “We appreciate their participation in this annual event, and we thank everyone for shopping locally and supporting Enid.”
Doors open at the Expo Center at 5 p.m. Merchants and nonprofit organizations will have booths available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. Enid Axe will be on site and will offer a free throw for a donation of an unwrapped children’s toy for the Toys for Tots drive.
Candy Cane Cash ticket holders must be present to win. Once the numbers are called, winners have one minute to locate the winning ticket and then will be escorted to the stage for final verification and to claim their prize. Prizes will range from $500 to $7,500.
Allen reminds ticket-holders to have their tickets organizes by color and numbers so they can be referenced quickly once the numbers are called. In addition to being present, winners must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Oklahoma.
Sponsors for the event include Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, city of Enid and Enid Regional Development Alliance.
