Bud Mast builds snowman yard ornaments in his garage in Enid.
In 1998, the 89-year-old from Eads, Colo., built his first snowman yard ornament when he didn’t know what to get his daughter Sandy for Christmas. They made the snowman together, starting a family tradition.
And every year since, they have made a snowman for her.
His daughter, now Sandy Tate, said that every year she is thrilled and looks forward to what they come up with next.
The tradition carried on for 19 years, and with the passing of her mother, Pam, her brother, Charles Mast, helped his dad the next four years to make sure the snowman tradition continued.
In July 2021, Mast moved to Enid and bought a house across the street from his daughter. He said he wasn’t ready to quit on the tradition, so Tate drew another snowman on plywood and he painted his 24th snowman lawn ornament.
Mast had a welding business for almost 50 years in Colorado before he built a woodworking shop in his basement prior to moving to Enid.
Once again, he needed something to keep himself busy, so he decided to build 10 more snowman ornaments in his garage so his daughter would have a few more in the years to come, just in case he couldn’t build them in the future.
“Dad loves to paint the snowman yard ornaments,” Tate said. She solicited the help of Scott Chivers to help cut them after they’re drawn. Mast is now finishing the 10 and Tate will have a total of 50 when he is done.
“People are amazed when they drive by and see them,” Tate said.
“It’s a wonderful tradition my two kids now love,” her daughter Kira Mathis said.
Sandy and her husband, Jim Tate, are the owners of Oakwood Bowl. She says her dad has done many projects for the bowling alley, including bowling pins for indoor and outdoor signs, locker fronts and desks. He also made a snowman bowling pin for Meadowlake Park.
Tate said they are now planning a snowman nativity scene.
“It’s the best present. I’ll get another snowman yard ornament and Dad stays busy,” she said.
She said she hopes to get many more in the years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.