Bridge

The Monday and Thursday (Sooner) bridge groups meet at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1626 E. Broadway, Room 104.

Results for Monday, March 9: Joanne Holle, first; Beverly Livingston, second; Dennis Burns, third.

Results for Thursday, March 12: Did not meet.

Pitch

The Pitch Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Commons, 3706 King St., Enid.

Results for Sunday, March 8: Beverly Livingston, first; Steve Miller, second; Anesha Eck, third.

