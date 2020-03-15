Bridge
The Monday and Thursday (Sooner) bridge groups meet at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1626 E. Broadway, Room 104.
Results for Monday, March 9: Joanne Holle, first; Beverly Livingston, second; Dennis Burns, third.
Results for Thursday, March 12: Did not meet.
Pitch
The Pitch Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Commons, 3706 King St., Enid.
Results for Sunday, March 8: Beverly Livingston, first; Steve Miller, second; Anesha Eck, third.
