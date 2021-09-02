ENID, Okla. — The local BKD CPAs & Advisors office has been a cornerstone in serving the community and other BKD locations since it first opened more than 40 years ago.
BKD Enid employees give back to the community through fundraising, volunteering and serving on committees and boards. The Enid office has supported numerous local charitable organizations and employees are involved in Enid YWCA, Denny Price Family YMCA, Enid Public School Foundation, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, 4RKids, Enid Young Professionals and more.
The Enid office is known for training finance professionals and sending them to other offices or firms. BKD CPAs & Advisors has 40 locations in 18 states, with three offices in Oklahoma. The BKD offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City are heavily involved in their communities as well. Employees are actively encouraged to serve on boards and Network at all Oklahoma locations.
Whether Enid BKD employees are collaborating on projects with other offices or giving their time to their local community, Jon Redelsperger, partner at BKD Enid, said it is important to their culture give back to the place they live and work in.
“When we talk to people about participating, it’s trying to find something you’re passionate about and serve there,” Redelsperger said. “The goal isn’t to get recognized or get your name on some letterhead, the goal is to get involved and give back. We try to be very intentional with the time we are spending and investing.”
When it comes to being intentional, BKD tries to be just that all the way down to its employee handbooks. A thick, red-bound manual filled with BKD’s philosophies is given to every employee and even sometimes, prospective clients. Employees are tested on the culture and core principles outlines in the book.
“I think it is really all about the relationship, whether that is with our employees, co-workers, clients or those in the community. It’s easy to work with someone when times are good, but when you have a relationship, you can get through the tough times,” Redelsperger said.
Over BKD’s next 40 years, Redelsperger said, they want to continue to be trusted advisers and build relationships. With that, successes will come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.