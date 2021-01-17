Gideon
A girl, Nevaen Daiana, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 10:03 Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tidi Abon, Enid. Grandparent is Anjerok Abon. Nevaen has one brother, Gabriel, and one sister, Myring.
POND CREEK - The service for Art P. Curl, 82, of Pond Creek, is pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Paul A. Williams, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Marshall Frazier, 77, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
