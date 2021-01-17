Gideon

A girl, Nevaen Daiana, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 10:03 Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tidi Abon, Enid. Grandparent is Anjerok Abon. Nevaen has one brother, Gabriel, and one sister, Myring.

