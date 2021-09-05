Streck
A girl, Jovie Jill, 9 pounds, 4.8 ounces, was born at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jake and Haley Streck, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Danny Halcomb, Pond Creek, and the late Jill Halcomb; and Mike and Janet Streck, Kremlin. Jovie has two brothers, J.P. and Haden.
Stafford
A boy, Zathan Lee Wain, 10 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Keeley Stafford, Woodward. Grandparents are Shane Stafford and Amanda Stafford, Oklahoma City.
Mongold
A girl, Remi Lou, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 11:41 p.m. Aug. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Wes and Lindsey Mongold, Fairview. Grandparents are Lloyd and Barbara Mongold, Enid; and Mark Williams and Janell Nakvinda, Fairview. Remi has two brothers, Kingston and Bode, and three sisters, Leah, Claycie and Joselyn.
