Maly
A boy, Kamdyn Chris, 8 pounds, 15.6 ounces, was born at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, 2022, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Josh and Lora Maly, Garber. Grandparents are Paul and Vickie Semrad, Douglas; and Paul and Georgena Maly, Garber. Kamdyn has two brothers, Justin and Logan, and two sisters, Hannah and Isabella.
Facio
A boy, Michael Ruddy Jr., 8 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 11:57 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brittany Gonzalez and Michael Ruddy Facio, Enid. Grandparents are Linda Perez and Daniel Perez, Enid; Rudy Facio; and Mary Facio, La Union, N.M.
