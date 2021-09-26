Ludlow
A boy, River Sage, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 12:59 p.m. Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Chanelle and Kade Ludlow, Ringwood. Grandparents are Greg and Shelley Ludlow, Enid; and Jack and Stephani Rouse, Yukon. River has one sister, Bo.
Meeks
A boy, Luther Eugene, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kristy Dalton and Joshua Meeks, Ames. Grandparents are Bobby and Debbie Meeks, Meno; and Joseph and Doria Dalton. Luther has two brothers, Andrew and Blake, and six sisters, Emily, Charisma, Cherokee, Alexis, Deborah and Dakota.
Green
A boy, Guss Benjamin, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 12:53 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Katrina Kuykendall and Dustin Green, Enid. Grandparents are Dean Kuykendall, Nash; Carolyn Kuykendall, John Parsons, Carol Parsons, Ben and Lisa Green, Tammy Longest, and Ben and Carolyn Green, all of Enid. Guss has one brother, Grant, and one sister, Maddison.
