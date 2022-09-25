Annis
A girl, Raleigh Jo, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 12:14 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Christopher and Alexandria Annis, Woodward. Grandparents are Melinda Russo, Woodward; Janna Graham and Patrick Harper, Enid; Mike and Angie Blevins, Enid; and Tim and Carol Griffin, Moss Point, Miss. Raleigh has one sister, Charlie.
Bollman
A boy, Ponder Eli, 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces, was born at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jacob and Erin Bollman, Wakita. Grandparents are Les and Anne Overton, Nash; and Ann Bollman, Wakita. Ponder has one sister, Eleanor.
Commented
