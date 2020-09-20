Widener
A girl, Willow Adelynn Shayne, 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces, was born at 12:54 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Allison Shoptese and Treven Widener. Grandparents are Michael and Sharon Oxford, Blackwell; Jim Selby, Red Rock; and Gloria Shoptese, La Junta, Colo. Willow has two brothers, Mylo and Lincoln.
Barker
A girl, Elizabeth Grace, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Ben and KenDale Barker. Grandparents are Steve and Judy Glazier, Enid; and James and Heather Barker, Manistee, Mich. Elizabeth has one sister, Caroline.
Lokeijak
A girl, Ariel Abigail, 6 pounds, 1.7 ounces, was born at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Annrose Harris and Joseph Lokeijak, Enid. Ariel has one brother, Emmanuel.
Ramey
A girl, Olivia Marie, 7 pounds, was born at 2:41 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Leah Ramey, Cleo Springs. Grandparents are Leroy and Jamie Ramey, Cleo Springs.
Kindley
A girl, Juniper Faye, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 12:17 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Megan Dennis and Jordan Kindley, Enid. Grandparents are Dana Dennis-Daykin and Galen Daykin, Enid; Melissa White-Thornberry and Andrew Thornberry, Guthrie; and Gregory Kindley, Cushing.
Hicks
A girl, Skye Ora Lee, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces, was born at 12:41 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Justin Hicks and Amanda Gonzales, Enid. Skye has three brothers, Jeremy Jr., Joseph and Jasper, and two sisters, Karissa and Donna.
