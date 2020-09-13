Goss
A girl, Rynleigh Jo, 7 pounds, 5.4 ounces, was born at 6:09 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Tanner and Kimberly Goss. Grandparents are Anthony and Staci Goss, Garber; and Trisha and Kelly Devine, Enid. Rynleigh has one sister, Aubree.
Alaniz
A girl, Ivanna, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Yahaira and Jorge Alaniz, Drummond. Grandparents are German and Blincia Villarreal, Wichita, Kan.; and Jorge and Angelica Alaniz, Hennessey. Ivanna has one brother, Baltazar, and one sister, Renata.
