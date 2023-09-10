Wickert
A girl, Paisley Evalynn, 8 pounds, 5.5 ounces, was born at 2:26 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to James and Tracie Wickert, Enid. Grandparents are Patricia and Paul Wickert, Greenfield, Wis.
Orozco
A boy, Cyrus Lamar Aarterberry, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Carmen Orozco and Kristopher Arterberry, Enid. Grandparents are Erica Orozco Garcia, D’Anthony Stevenson and Jamie Marie Hausam.
Forney
A girl, Trinity Grace, 8 pounds, 2.2 ounces, was born at 8:19 a.m. Sept. 5, 2023, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Derek and Laura Forney, Canton. Grandparents are Teresa Fallis, Longdale; Link Setser, Enid; Tyra Brown, Canton; Michael Brown, Canton; and Sean Forney, Shreveport, La. Trinity has two brothers, Nathaniel and Samuel.
