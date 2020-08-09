Tennyson

A girl, MaKaylee Joe, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 1:12 p.m. July 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Shawn and Desiree Tennyson, Waukomis. Grandparents are Debbie Brock, Waukomis; Dwayne Brock, Enid; and Jeannie and Tony Clark, Enid. MaKaylee has four brothers, Gage, Jayston, Tryson and Tennyson, and one sister, Matoaka.

Seelke

A girl, Maddilyn Bailey, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 3:13 p.m. July 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brianna Lee and Codey Seelke, Okeene. Grandparents are Sandy and Billy Lee, Alva; Mark Seelke, Okeene; and Arneda Seelke, Okeene. Maddilyn has two brothers, Greyson and Mason.

Kosa

A boy, Kash Emerson Layne, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 7:46 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jasmine Best. Grandparents are Darren Guthrie, Janie Best and Mike and Susan Williams. Kash has one brother, Easton.

