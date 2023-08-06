Farrand
A boy, Walker Micheal, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 5:34 p.m. July 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Austin and Lauren Farrand, of Lahoma. Grandparents are Mike and Racy Farrand, of Ringwood; and Richard and Diane Maly, of Hennessey. Walker has one sister, Bristol.
A boy, Timothy Elias, 7 pounds, 10.4 ounces, was born at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Caleb and Caitlyn Decker, of Lahoma. Grandparents are Tony and Stephanie Decker, of Meno, and Todd and Linday Pray, of Bluff City, Kan.
A boy, Rhett Douglas, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Seth and Hannah Hankey, of Amorita. Grandparents are Rick and Beverly Hankey, of Amorita, and Doug and Kathy Fuller, of Edmond. Rhett has one brother, Riker.
A girl, Elysa Victoria, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 5:09 p.m. July 24, 2023, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Ross and Yennsi Facer, of Enid. Grandparents are Dennis and Patty, of Idaho, and Silver and Rosa, of North Carolina.
A boy, Alvie John, 7 pounds, 8.7 ounces, was born at 4:17 p.m. July 12, 2023, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Gunner Coffey and Joeli James, Enid. Grandparents are Adriene Snow, of Bethany; Scooter Coffey, of Enid; John and Katie James of Carrier. Great-grandparents are Jeneice, of Enid, and the late Franklin Snow; Judy Sellers, of Enid, and the late Frank Coffey; David and Linda James, of Enid; Duane and Patti Woodman, of Blair, Neb.; Tim and Diane Pfortmiller of Rogers, Ark. Great-great grandmother is Julie Galusha, of Enid.
