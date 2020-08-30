Hensley
A boy, Tucker Branch Wayne, 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces, was born at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Glen and Jennifer Hensley, Jet. Grandparents is Steve Hensley, Mannford. Tucker has one brother, Austin, and two sisters, Hannah and Riley.
Woods
A boy, Christopher Bryant Jr., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 2:44 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Christopher Sr. and Anna Woods. Grandparents are Darryl Sr. and Jennifer Woods, Enid. Christopher has two sisters, Athena and Christiana.
Canchola
A girl, Gabriela Jazmin, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, was born at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Pedro and René Canchola, Enid. Grandparents are Larry and Doretha Lynch, Enid; Pedro Canchola Sr. and Claudia Salas; and Felicity Stoffels. Gabriela has one brother, Grayson.
Fagan
A boy, Rowen Kash, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Joshua Fagan and Jade Berglan, Garber. Grandparents are tim and Tammy Fagan; and Kimberly Drake. Rowen has two brothers, Ayden and Bristol, and one sister, Adelyn.
Tambunga
A girl, Halo Sage, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Kaylee Gregory and Jeremy Tambunga. Grandparents are Michelle and Mike Bixler, and Janet and Joe Tambunga. Halo has two sisters, Taylor and Amelia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.