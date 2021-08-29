Nighswonger
A boy, Grant Wade, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 6:23 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tyler and Lindsey Nighswonger, Alva. Grandparents are Tom and Cynthia Nighswonger, Alva; Dwayne Burnes, White Hall, Ark.; and Gwyn Burns, Abilene, Texas. Grant has one sister, Callie.
Wedel
A girl, Raigan Grace, 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces, was born at 6:46 a.m. Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tyler and Elizabeth, Wedel, Lahoma. Grandparents are Teresa and Mike Mitchell, Chickasha; David Wedel and Gwen Moore, Lahoma; Janet and Ron Lukenbaugh, Enid; and Fred and Tammie Hill, Missouri. Raigan has one sister, Maisie.
Wipf
A girl, Callie Shae, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Isaac and Macey Wipf. Grandparents are Pete and Linda Wipf, Enid; and Rex and Robin Hiebert, Meno. Callie has one brother, Bode, and one sister, Adriana.
Sinclair
A boy, Sterling Wayne, 6 pounds, 0.3 ounces, was born at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Marissa Jones and Trenton Sinclair, Waukomis. Grandparents are Christy Daniel and Daniel Walters, Enid; and David Jones, Enid. Sterling has one sister, Piper.
Walker
A girl, Claire Lovise, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Xavier Walker and Amaya Crain, Medford. Grandmother is Betty Shaffer, Medford; great-grandmother is Barb Marsh.
Shepard
A boy, Arthur Craig, 6 pounds, 11.2 ounces, was born at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Missy Kimminau and Aaron Shepard, Cherokee. Grandparents are Clyde Bell, Cherokee; Rick and Chris Crigger, Alva; Craig and Shelly Shepard, Helena; Art and Loretta Shepard, Helena; and Marilyn Thorp, Helena. Arthur has one brother, Jagger, and one sister, Jacey.
Rodenberg
A boy, Emmett David, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Scott and McKenna Rodenberg, Drummond. Grandparents are Mark and Carole Rodenberg, Drummond; Lori Morrison, Enid; and Mac Morrison, Nederland, Colo.
Streck
A girl, Jovie Jill, 9 pounds, 4.8 ounces, was born at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jake and Haley Streck, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Danny Halcomb, Pond Creek; and the late Mike and Janet Streck, Kremlin. Jovie has two brothers, J.P. and Haden.
Eads
A girl, Luna Shay, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 12:19 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alexis Morales and Jake Eads, Enid. Grandparents are Melissa Brooks, Mena, Ark.; Dawnella Trammell, Los Angeles; and Christopher Morales, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
