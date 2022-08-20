Smith
A girl, Millie Joyce, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Gabriel and Mariah Smith, Enid. Grandparents are Kevin and Tonya Alm, Hooker. Millie has one brother, Gabriel.
Large
A boy, Jamin Sun, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 12:09 p.m. Aug. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Amber and Benjamin Large, Enid. Jamin has two brothers, Chase and Brody, and three sisters, Ambria, Zuriah and Journey.
Commented
