Day
A girl, Jade Audrey, 6 pounds, 7.9 ounces, was born at 8:03 a.m. Aug. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Michael and Taylor Day, Enid. Grandparents are Duane and Valerie Dobbs, Cleo Springs; and Lee and Jennifer Laubach, Okeene.
James
A girl, Livee Lee, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 7:12 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Roger and Shandy James, Waukomis. Grandparents are Kelly Haymaker, Waukomis; Clyde Feely, Burlington; Sandra and Mike McLean, Boswell; and Roger James, Hennessey. Livee has six brothers, Landon, Morgan, Mason, Ryder, Cooper and Dakota, and four sisters, Janey, Kourtny, Abby and Cadence.
Gibson
A boy, Axel Lyn, 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces, was born at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alsion Weber-Gibson and Amber Gibson, Enid. Grandparents are Brandi and Roland Gibson, Ingleside, Texas; and Henry and Deanna Weber, South Fork, Colo. Axel has two brothers, Andrew Jr. and Axton, and two sisters, Ashlinn and Allie.
Lee
A girl, Kensley Renee, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Shawna and Kaleb Lee, Enid. Grandparents are Natasha Harger, Shawn Mootz, Cassandera Buckley and Jason Lee.
