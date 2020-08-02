Koehn
A boy, Bensyn Michael, 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces, was born at 6:51 p.m. June 10, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Alayna Koehl and Benjamin Koehn, Enid. Grandparents are Angela Koehl and Mike Koehl Enid; and Sandra Koehn and Clinton Koehn, Ringwood.
White
A girl, Allie Elizabeth, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 1:50 p.m. July 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to J.D. and Lisa White. Grandparents are Jeff and Dawn Ann White, Cherokee; and Lurman and Linda Helwer, Lone Wolf, Okla. Allie has one brother, Parker.
Farrand
A girl, Bristol Ann, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 5:11 p.m. July 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Austin and Lauren Farrand, Lahoma. Grandparents are Mike and Tracy Farrand, Ringwood; and Richard and Diane Maly, Hennessey.
Amram
A boy, Josiah Malik Trey, 4 pounds, 7.6 ounces, was born at 4:24 p.m. July 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Loriann Jamoue and Helintion Amram, Enid. Grandparents are Stanley and Loritha Jamoue. Josiah has one sister, Tia.
Garcia
A girl, Mila Luelle, was born at 4:31 p.m. July 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Maritza and Jonathan Garcia. Grandparent is Anna Garcia, Woodward.
