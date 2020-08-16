Dow
A boy, Jagen Lane, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 10:42 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ronny and Sara Dow. Grandparents are Rodney and Deena Timm, Ron Dow, Sharon Frye and Wally Geigle, Hershel and Karen Timm, and Maybelle Gariepy, all of Enid. Jagen has two brothers, Jagger and Jeron.
Martin
A girl, Wrenlee Dawn, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 4:09 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Hunter Martin and Kaitlyn Myers, Garber. Grandparents are Tommy Martin, Bartlesville; Mike and Amy Deeds, Garber; Carlos and Kandra Myers, Sayre; and Kandis Proctor, Bartlesville.
Sullivan
A boy, Baylor Timothy, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Cory and Tamra Sullivan, Alva. Grandparents are Jeff and Dawn Tollofson, Kingfisher; and Mark and Tina Sullivan, Springfield, Ohio.
Gaff
A boy, Krosby Lamont, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dustin and Stacia Gaff, Jet. Grandparents are Les and Lori long, Indianola, Iowa; Brett Gaff, Jet; and Jodi Pankonen, Pipestone, Minn. Krosby has two sisters, Kilynn and Kami.
Shepard
A boy, Graham Anderson, 8 pounds, 15.6 ounces, was born at 3:31 a.m. Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Daniel and Sarah Shepard. Grandparents are Diana Cox, Enid; Danny Cox, Comanche; and Richard and the late Robin Shepard, Enid. Graham has one brother, Leland, and one sister, Sutton.
Hayne
A boy, Creek William, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces, was born at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Cheyenne Bass and Jacob Foote, Enid. Grandparents are Nicole Bass, Tulsa; Chavon Keyworth, Enid; and Richard and Cynthia Smith, Enid. Creek has one sister, Lillian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.