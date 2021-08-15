Tauber
A girl, Victoria Bishop, 5 pounds, 5.4 ounces, was born at 10:20 a.m. July 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Abigail Carnes and Brendan Tauber, Enid. Grandparents are Jennifer Tauber, Enid; Tammy Carnes, Rose Hill, Kan., and the late Steve Carnes.
Alba-Penate
Marvalee Rose, 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces, was born at 7:18 a.m. July 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jessika Alba and Omar Penate, Enid. Grandparents are Marvalee and Alyca Davis, Enid; Sandaly Penate and Pablo Tol, Enid; and Betsy Northern and Jose Penate, Dodge City, Kan.
Huber
A girl, Timber Marie, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 5:33 p.m. July 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Corey Huber and Carissa Cook, Vici. Grandparents are Angie Maples, Fort Supply; Lakeeta Huber, Vici; Bill Cook, Mutual; and Corey Huber, Syracuse, Kan. Timber has two sister, Tobie and Tinsley.
Graham
A girl, Adley Rae, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 2:40 p.m. July 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Neil and Erica Graham, Alva; Grandparents are Tim and Dana Kirkpatrick, Enid; Shawn and Robbin Hamilton, Paris, Texas; Dee Graham, Alva; and Rick Graham, Alva. Adley has one brother, Paxton, and one sister, Payton.
McClain
A girl, Kinsley Mae, was born at 3:26 p.m. July 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Paige McClain, Enid. Grandparents are Karen and Charles Ayres, Enid. Kinsley has one brother, Braydon, and two sisters, Maria and Payton.
Presson
A girl, Roialyn Kholette, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 8:10 a.m. July 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Richard and Kaci Presson, Enid. Grandparents are Deborah Moses and Nita Presson, Enid; and Roy Williamson, Wichita, Kan. Roialyn has two brothers, Levi and Rich, and three sisters, Lakyn, Leah and Jayci.
Osburn
A girl, Josie Mae Dawn, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 9:07 a.m. July 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alexis Chapman and Andy Osburn, Garber. Grandparents are Terri and Brent Lynch, and Shirley and Dennis Osburn, all of Enid. Josie has three brothers, Karter, Haidyn and Evan.
White
A boy, Hunter James, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, was born at 7:33 a.m. July 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to John and Rachell White, Enid. Grandparents are Mike Wedel, Enid; and Robin Wagnor, Woodward. Hunter has four brothers, Brayden, Bentley, Trey’von and Kayden, and one sister, Dixie.
Anderson
A girl, Delilah Norine, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 10:37 a.m. July 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Xenia Anson and Ronald Anderson, Enid. Grandparents are Sabra Burgard, Watonga; and George Anson, Fay. Delilah has two brothers, Larry and Talon, and one sister, Marceline.
White
A boy, Bearett Torvin, 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces, was born at 8:46 a.m. July 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Edric and Kate White, Woodward. Grandparents are Steve and Jana Wilburn, Woodward; and Eddie and Marna White, Mutual. Bearett has two brothers, William and Ezekiel.
Wedel
A girl, Klaire Hope, 6 pounds, 15.1 ounces, was born at 8:01 p.m. July 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Chase and Tasha Wedel, Garber. Grandparents are Derik Lucas and Leslie Dodds, Enid; and Donnesia Wedel, Kingfisher. Klaire has two brothers, Ayden and Nathan, and one sister, Zoey.
Ramirez
A girl, Xileni Rae, 8 pounds, 13.4 ounces, was born at 4:04 p.m. July 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brandon Ramirez and Addie Haag, Hennessey.
McCollum
A boy, Grayson Wyatt, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 12:13 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Megan Wolf and Daniel McCollum, Okeene. Grandparents are Tracie Standlee, Enid; Tinker Frair, Okeene; and Joy and Randy McCollum, Okeene. Grayson has two brothers, Daten and Christopher, and three sisters, Jayden, Caydence and Cheyenne.
