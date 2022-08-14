Smith
A girl, Emery Mae, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 5:01 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Benjamin and Jessie Smith, Seiling. Grandparents are Trisha Salisbury, Kelly Salisbury, Cindy Smith, Patty Sweet and Virginia Damon. Emery has one brother, Owen.
Easterwood
A girl, Lauren Victoria, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Caleb and Jessica Easterwood, Enid. Grandparents are Lynn and Jody Easterwood, Fort Supply; and Joe and Sonya Bowen, Hillsdale. Lauren has two brothers, Barron and Rhett.
Latta
A boy, Luke Morris, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 6:33 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Logan and Andi Latta, Garber. Grandparents are Larry Latta and Mindy Morris, Enid; and Brad and Kathy Pierce, Garber.
