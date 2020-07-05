Maciel
A boy, Eliseo Andre', 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces, was born at 12:08 p.m. May 30, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Juan Carlos and Celica Maciel, Enid. Grandparents are Maria E. Martinez, Juan M. Martinez and Maria Ponce, and Jose A. Jimenez of Enid. Eliseo has three brothers, Adriel, Gionni and Juanito.
Hartfield
A girl, Ez'Rie Qua'ness, 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces, was born at 9:56 a.m. June 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Noelle Martin and Tyre Hartfield, Enid. Grandparent is Star Sparks Martin, Enid.
Stevison
A boy, Greyson Ray, 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces, was born at 1:11 p.m. June 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Chance and Tanya Stevison, Enid. Grandparents are Norma Bennett, Enid; and Don and Kathy Stevison, Enid. Greyson has one brother, Chance, and two sisters, Mysti and Gabby.
Rogers
A girl, Iris James, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 2:04 a.m. June 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Sydney and Kyle Rogers, Enid. Grandparents are James and Cindy Rogers, Enid; and Ross and Alicia Vanhooser, Edmond. Iris has one brother, Alston.
Gilbert
A girl, Roisin Allyce Ortega, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, was born June 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Alfredo Ortega and Alissa Gilbert, Hennessey.
Hammock
A boy, Mason Ray, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 7:38 p.m. June 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Kelsey Hammock, Enid. Grandparents are Cara Hammock, Enid; and Mark and Tia Hammock, Perry.
Oxford
A girl, Roxanna Camila, 9 pounds, 0.3 ounces, was born at 12:55 p.m. June 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Cassandra and Jared Oxford, Tuttle. Grandparents are Manuel and Bertha Garcia, Enid; and Deanna and Keith Cunningham, Oklahoma City. Roxanna has one brother, Roxen.
Perez
A girl, Camila Celeste, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 5:45 a.m. June 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Yibram Perez and Siehra Mendoza, Kingfisher. Grandparents are Mary and Ramiro Perez, Kingfisher; and Steffani Diaz, Dover.
