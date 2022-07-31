Lokboj
A boy, Roney Jasper, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born July 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Aliciana Shamay and Lucas Lokboj, Enid. Grandparents are Stanley Lokboj and Rosa Lokboj, Enid. Roney has one brother, UJ, and one sister, Anny.
Davis
A boy, Parker DeWayne, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 5:55 p.m. July 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Erin and Dakota Davis, Alva. Grandparents are Ronnie and Lavonna Hopkins, Woodward, and Patricia Gragg, Mannford. Parker has one sister, Madelyn.
Goss
A boy, Bennett Scott, 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces, was born at 3:46 p.m. July 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tanner and Kimberly Goss, Enid. Grandparents are Anthony and Staci Goss, Garber, and Trisha Devine, Enid. Bennett has two sisters, Aubree and Rynleigh.
Lamb
A girl, LeAnn Jean, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 9:05 p.m. July 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Lee Lamb and Ron Nelson, Enid. Grandparents are Ron and Ruth Nelson, Huron, S.D., and Sheree Lamb, Ava, Mo. LeAnn has three sisters, Hannah, Adrienne and Michayla.
Caffee
A girl, Camrynn Faelyn, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 4:53 p.m. July 21, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Cameron and Joslynn Caffee, Enid. Grandparents are Maddy and Justin Wheeler, Pond Creek; Marty Fisher, Pond Creek; and Christopher and Tina Dugan, Enid.
