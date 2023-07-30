Whisenhunt
A boy, Link Douglas, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 12:24 a.m. July 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Chriss and Thomas Whisenhunt, Woodward. Grandparents are Tori Hurley, Christopher Taylor, Kenneth Holland, and Doug and Lynn Whisenhunt. Link has one sister, Eevee.
Taylor
Twins, a girl, Monica Diane, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and a boy, August William, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, were born at 4 p.m. July 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Robert and Sarah Taylor, North Enid. Grandparents are Don and Vicci Haeseker, Dekalb, Ill.; and Ben and Teresa Taylor, Enid. The twins have one brother, George, and four sisters, Carolyn, Melanie, Teresa and Anne.
