Niswander
A girl, Blair June, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 11:57 a.m. June 16, 2020, at the Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio, to Brian and Kristina Niswander, Fairborn, Ohio. Grandparents are Steve and Kathryn Niswander, Enid; and James and Marisa Bridges, Springfield, Ohio. Blair has one brother, Kadin, and one sister, Karoline.
Lehenbauer
A boy, Kollin Dean, 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces, was born at 5:50 p.m. July 7, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Kyle and Mysti Lehenbauer, Enid. Grandparents are Kelli Henneke, Enid; and Keb Lehenbauer, of Stillwater. Kollin has one brother, Konnor.
Gutierrez
A boy, Saul, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 8:29 a.m. July 8, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Octavio and Araceli Gutierrez, Enid. Grandparents are Lorenzo Guteirrez and MaLuisa Gutierrez, J. Carlos de Rosas and Iduvina de le Torre, all residents of Acatic, Jalisco. Mexico. Saul has two brothers, Yoel and Daniel, and one sister, Sofia.
Turner
A girl, Charlie Renee, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 10:09 p.m. July 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to David Turner and Taryn Caruthers, Enid. Grandparents are Daylon and Jessica Caruthers, Enid; Ronda Knox, Oklahoma City; and Catherine and Andrew Turner, Garber.
Mathis
A boy, Audie Rian, 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, was born at 12:39 p.m. July 15, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Sean and Kira Mathis, Enid. Grandparents are Jim and Sandy Tate, Enid; Wendell and Taletha Cayton, Keyes; and Henry and Ginger Waggoner, Enid. Audie has two sisters, Allyssa and Presleigh.
Rouhe
A boy, Emmett Lee, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, was born at 11:23 p.m. July 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Gabriel Rouhe and Kennedi Burnett, Canton.
