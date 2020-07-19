Smelser
A girl, Lakin Kay Nicole, 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces, was born at 8:39 a.m. June 26, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Dustin and Kaylee Smelser. Grandparents are John and Kathy Pemberton, Okeene; Larry Boeckman, Okeene; Parker Smelser, Billings; and Gary and Tammy Chadwell, of Mishawaka, Ind. Lakin has three sisters, Kinsley, Remington and Emmaline.
Hamblin
A boy, Andrew Jordan, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 7:59 a.m. July 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to James and Kassy Hamblin, Enid. Grandparents are Dwayne and Diana Siegmann, Enid; and Lana Burkhart, Woodward. Andrew has three brothers, Brandon, Aaron and Carson, and one sister, Lauren.
Bobo
A boy, Ja’Lijah Malachi, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 10:36 p.m. July 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tatum Wagner and Joshua Bobo. Grandparents are Courtney Wagner and Carol Fitzpatrick.
Harak
A boy, Mark Cyril, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 2:56 a.m. July 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Travis and Michelle Harak. Grandparents are Laddie Harak and Susan Anderson, Hennessey. Mark has three brothers, Michael, Jonathan and Jason, and one sister, Sarah.
Herchkorn
A girl, Lily Grace, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 7:22 p.m. July 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Richard and Natalie Herchkorn, Enid. Grandparents are Aimee and Miah McMillen, Casper, Wyo.; Charley Graves, Pasadena, Calif; and Michelle and Christian Beyeler, Cody, Wyo. Lily has one sister, Harley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.