Peters
A girl, Alaina Denae, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 1:32 p.m. June 4, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Jarron and Amanda Peters, Enid. Grandparents are Debbie and Larry Semrad, and Kim and Jeremy Clifton, all of Enid. Alaina has one brother, Weston.
Carson
A girl, Khloe Jean, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 5:36 a.m. July 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Destiny Warner and Brian Carson Jr., Enid. Grandparents are Brian Carson Sr. and Shayla Carson, Enid; and Tracy Hartman and Eric Bierau, Berryville, Ark. Khole has one sister, Graclynn.
Ives
A boy, Princeton Dean, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces, was born at 6:05 p.m. July 1, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Latrisha Ives, of Enid. Grandparents are Kiley and Beth Ives, of Waukomis, and Keith and Elaina Griffith, Hydro.
Lindig
A girl, Isla Anita Rae, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 11:37 p.m. July 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Ashlynn Pfrehm and Jonathan Lindig. Isla has one brother, Axtyn.
