Harris
A girl, Natalie Jade, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 12:04 a.m. June 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Andi Hale and Skylar Harris, Enid. Grandparents are Judy and Eddie Barnett, Hennessey; Bryan Harris, Newton, Kan.; and Jennifer Ledbetter, Visalia, Calif.
Burrow
A girl, Raelynn Michelle, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 5:56 a.m. June 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jazlyn Brown and Dolan Burrow, Enid. Grandparents are Tarsia Schmitt, Enid; Anthony Brown, Lahoma; Mark Burrow, Enid; and Alyson Burrow, Enid. Raelynn has one sister, Oakley.
Kent
A girl, Samaya Jo’Ann, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 12:38 p.m. June 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Christina Gayle Kent. Samaya has one brother, Elijah.
