Warner
Twins, a boy, Kayden Wayne, 4 pounds, 7.6 ounces, and a girl, Adleigh Ann, 4 pounds, 7.9 ounces, were born at 8:49 a.m. and 8:51 a.m. May 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Zach Warner, Woodward. Grandparents are Debbie White, Woodward; and Kevin and Tammy Warner, Amber.
Seiger
A girl, Keilee Renee, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces, was born at 1:28 p.m. May 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Dusty and Jade Seiger, Enid. Grandparents are Shelli Collins, Enid; Jeff and Amy Mitchell, Bison; and Patrick and Carolynn Williamson, Maumelle, Ark. Keilee has two brothers, Kelby and Kaston, and one sister, Kaylor.
Franke
A boy, Tucker Lee, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 8:59 p.m. May 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brian and Stephanie Franke, Douglas. Grandparents are Lurry Franke and Kristie Goss, Covington, Beverly Smith, Ponca City; Lisa Law, Norman; and Calvin and Audra Aldredge, Binger. Tucker has two brothers, Trevor and Tanner.
Lewis
A girl, Kensley Faye, 4 pounds, 5.5 ounces, was born at 1:04 p.m. May 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Thomas Lewis. Grandparents are Stephany and James Lewis, and Amy Travis.
Solis
A boy, Franky Dean, 8 pounds, 0.8 ounces, was born at 6:30 a.m. May 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Ivan Solis and Lara Latta, Mooreland. Grandparents are Mindy Morris, Enid; Larry Latta, Enid; and Jaun and Alma Solis, Mooreland. Great-grandma is Jo Morris, Garber.
Semrad
A girl, Adleigh Mae, 6 pounds, 14.5 ounces, was born at 10:38 a.m. May 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brittney Ramirez and Seth Semrad. Grandparents are Faye Reuss, Goltry; Teresa Semrad, Oklahoma City; and Chris Semrad, Hennessey. Adleigh has one brother, Joel.
