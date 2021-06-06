Blossom
A girl, Scarlett River, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born May 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Aaren and Ashley Blossom, Cherokee. Grandparents are Teresa Flaming, Cherokee, and Tammie Bruce and Alan Bruce, Kingston. Great-grandparents are Royce Flaming and Wilda Flaming, Cherokee. Scarlett has two brothers, Casen and Cooper.
A boy, Phillip Lee, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 6:35 a.m. May 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joshua and Naomi Hoffman, Enid. Grandparents are Rachel Hoffman, Randy and Janice Antillon, and Cole and Heather Hoffman, all of San Diego, Calif.
