Cook
A girl, Emersyn Sue, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces, was born at 6:33 p.m. May 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Wes and Rita Cook, Perry. Grandparents are Mike and Myrna Koehn, Protection, Kan.; and Scott and Mary Cook, Sapulpa. Emersyn has two brothers, Logan and Jaxson.
Roberts
A girl, Willow Maliyah, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, was born at 5:49 p.m. May 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Jonathan Roberts, Enid. Grandparents are Ronnie Peterman, Erlene and Roger Peterman, Enid; John and Cristi Roberts, and Marcia Roberts, Enid. Willow has one brother, Miles, and one sister, Hazel.
Rodgers
A girl, Sophia Renee, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 3:02 p.m. May 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Michael and Serena Rodgers, Enid. Grandparents is Darrell Kilian, Medford. Sophia has one brother, Lukas, and three sisters, Kaliyana, Trinity and Layly.
Andis
A girl, Piper Ann, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 12:11 a.m. June 2, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Brooke and Jerad Andis, Ada. Grandparents are Nancy and Phil Humphrey, Bixby; and Kevin and Julie Andis, Pampa, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.